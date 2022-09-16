Sunderland AFC legend Gordon Armstrong remembers the day he met Prince Charles, the future King
A Sunderland star who helped SAFC on the road to Wembley has recalled the day he met the future King.
Royal fever gripped Sunderland in 1988 when Prince Charles was in town. Huge crowds gathered and the Prince did a walkabout to speak to the adoring public.
He also visited Sunderland College where he got a chance to see the excellent facilities.
Waiting to speak to him was Gordon Armstrong, the midfield star who went on to become a Sunderland regular.
Most Popular
-
1
11 pictures of King Charles III on past visits to Sunderland as Prince of Wales - National Glass Centre, Crowtree and Nissan among destinations
-
2
The Queen in Sunderland: 'Roker Roar' when 500,000 Wearsiders, 18 Vaux horses and one huge bedspread queued for three hours to see Her Majesty
-
3
Nine pictures from the day crowds turned out for the Queen's visit to Sunderland in 1993
"There was a big build-up to it all and everyone was doing different things in the room,” said Gordon.
He was introduced to Prince Charles and presented a signed football to the Prince of Wales at Sunderland College.
The pair had a 3-4 minute conversation about football and the college’s facilities, and Black Cats hero Gordon remembered: “He was great. He was interested in everything we were doing.”
Gordon, who now works as a football agent, was at the college as part of a regular release day each Thursday from SAFC. Rising players were there to learn about topics such as preparing for media work.
He was just breaking through to the first team and remembered: “The Prince asked me how long I had been in football and whether I was enjoying it. He asked how things were going and I said it was great for us all.”
The Prince was ‘thoroughly charming and it was a great day,” said Gordon.
Read More
The Sunderland star played for the Black Cats from 1985 to 1996 and scored 50 goals in 349 appearances, including a memorable header against Chelsea which put the team into the FA Cup Semi Final in 1992.
But just like the rest of the country, he was shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
"Everyone is in the same boat. Everyone loved the Queen. She was such a servant to the country and a lovely human being.”
Do you have memories of the day you met a member of the Royal family? Did you talk to the Queen or have a chat with King Charles lll.
Get in touch and share your story by emailing [email protected]