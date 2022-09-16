Royal fever gripped Sunderland in 1988 when Prince Charles was in town. Huge crowds gathered and the Prince did a walkabout to speak to the adoring public.

He also visited Sunderland College where he got a chance to see the excellent facilities.

Waiting to speak to him was Gordon Armstrong, the midfield star who went on to become a Sunderland regular.

Gordon Armstrong's memories of meeting Prince Charles in Sunderland.

"There was a big build-up to it all and everyone was doing different things in the room,” said Gordon.

He was introduced to Prince Charles and presented a signed football to the Prince of Wales at Sunderland College.

The pair had a 3-4 minute conversation about football and the college’s facilities, and Black Cats hero Gordon remembered: “He was great. He was interested in everything we were doing.”

Gordon, who now works as a football agent, was at the college as part of a regular release day each Thursday from SAFC. Rising players were there to learn about topics such as preparing for media work.

Prince Charles receives an SAFC autographed football from Gordon Armstrong.

He was just breaking through to the first team and remembered: “The Prince asked me how long I had been in football and whether I was enjoying it. He asked how things were going and I said it was great for us all.”

The Prince was ‘thoroughly charming and it was a great day,” said Gordon.

The Sunderland star played for the Black Cats from 1985 to 1996 and scored 50 goals in 349 appearances, including a memorable header against Chelsea which put the team into the FA Cup Semi Final in 1992.

Prince Charles in Sunderland in 1988. Did you get to meet him?

But just like the rest of the country, he was shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Everyone is in the same boat. Everyone loved the Queen. She was such a servant to the country and a lovely human being.”

Do you have memories of the day you met a member of the Royal family? Did you talk to the Queen or have a chat with King Charles lll.

Gordon's winning goal against Chelsea in the 1992 FA Cup quarter-final replay at Roker Park.