The award-winning Ivy House gets our attention as we continue our look back at Wearside pubs and their great past.

We couldn’t resist sharing these Sunderland Echo archive scenes of the pub in Worcester Terrace.

We’ve got customers pictured at the bar in the 1980s, England fans watching a big screen match in 2004 and a tribute beer to Bob Stokoe from the same year.

There’s a lovely scene from 2016 when the pub won an award, and the pub looking stunning at night time 20 years ago.

What more could you ask for. Have a look for yourself and then get in touch to tell us which pub we should feature next.

1 . At the bar in 1985 Inside the Ivy House 38 years ago. Recognise anyone?

2 . A look outside How the pub looked in the 80s. Does this bring back memories for you?

3 . Night-time at the Ivy House Illuminated in 2003 and doesn't it look good.

4 . All the action from 2004 There's plenty of emotion for these England fans in the Ivy House as they watch the team in action against France in 2004.