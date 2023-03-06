A toast to Sunderland's beloved Ivy House pub in nine pictures over time - join us in 1981, 1985, 2004, and 2016
The award-winning Ivy House gets our attention as we continue our look back at Wearside pubs and their great past.
We couldn’t resist sharing these Sunderland Echo archive scenes of the pub in Worcester Terrace.
We’ve got customers pictured at the bar in the 1980s, England fans watching a big screen match in 2004 and a tribute beer to Bob Stokoe from the same year.
There’s a lovely scene from 2016 when the pub won an award, and the pub looking stunning at night time 20 years ago.
What more could you ask for. Have a look for yourself and then get in touch to tell us which pub we should feature next.
