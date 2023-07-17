Jacky Whites Market has been a fixture in Sunderland since long before the Bridges shopping centre around it was built.

It’s also been there since long before Sunderland was a city - and even decades before it had a home on its current site.

But if there’s one thing the traders there want you to know about the place, it’s this: Jacky Whites is not merely some piece of history. It’s the beating heart of Sunderland’s city centre today. More than that, it’s a hub for independent traders of all kinds.