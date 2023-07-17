Watch: Jacky Whites Market - a Sunderland institution that’s stood the test of time
It was here for the best part of the twentieth century - and it’s still going today.
Jacky Whites Market has been a fixture in Sunderland since long before the Bridges shopping centre around it was built.
It’s also been there since long before Sunderland was a city - and even decades before it had a home on its current site.
But if there’s one thing the traders there want you to know about the place, it’s this: Jacky Whites is not merely some piece of history. It’s the beating heart of Sunderland’s city centre today. More than that, it’s a hub for independent traders of all kinds.
Watch as the they tell us in their own words why the market has everything you need for a full shop - from haddock to He-Man toys.