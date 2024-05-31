Nine times Sunderland fundraisers pushed prams and beds for charity

Hats off to you all. You’re certainly not afraid of a tough challenge.

Have a look at these Sunderland people who pushed prams, beds and even a dray for charity.

Some of them did it in fancy dress and they clocked up the miles on pushes to Seaburn, Washington and South Shields.

Find out more in this selection of photos from 1975 to 2011.

1 . Pushing back the years The things you do for charity. Have a look. Photo Sales

2 . Musical memories from Thornhill These Thornhill School students did a bed push from Sunderland to South Shields in 1975. They were raising money for the school's brass band. Photo Sales

3 . That's some push in 1985 Fourteen members of Over 18 clubs in Sunderland and Washington did a charity push in aid of the Wearside appeal for baby cot monitors in 1985. Photo Sales

4 . Excellent effort in 1986 Six nurses from Cherry Knowle Hospital went on a sponsored bed push to raise money for a ward fund in May 1986. Photo Sales