Nine top times you dressed as children's TV show characters in Sunderland

Taking you all the way from Bill and Ben to Peppa Pig

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:28 BST

Tune in to this fantastic photo tribute to the children’s TV shows you loved.

There have been some fabulous programmes for kids to enjoy over the years.

The older generation will remember Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men, while younger Echo followers might like our tribute to Peppa Pig.

Or maybe Dennis the Menace, Buzz Lightyear, Basil Brush and Spongebob Squarepants are more your style.

We have them all in these Echo archive photos from 1980 to 2011.

Catch up with all these TV character tributes from Sunderland's past.

1. Programme in your comments

Catch up with all these TV character tributes from Sunderland's past.

Basil Brush was the celebrity visit to Vaux Brewery in Sunderland in 1980.

2. Boom boom! It's Basil Brush at Vaux

Basil Brush was the celebrity visit to Vaux Brewery in Sunderland in 1980.

Four year old Rebecca Brown had a great time when she met Sooty at the Empire Theatre in May 1997. Here they are with Connie Creighton.

3. A big hug for Sooty

Four year old Rebecca Brown had a great time when she met Sooty at the Empire Theatre in May 1997. Here they are with Connie Creighton.

Downhill Infants School had a fun day with all of these pupils paying tribute to Bob The Builder in June 2003.

4. A bunch of Bob the Builders

Downhill Infants School had a fun day with all of these pupils paying tribute to Bob The Builder in June 2003.

