Nine top times you dressed as children's TV show characters in Sunderland

Tune in to this fantastic photo tribute to the children’s TV shows you loved.

There have been some fabulous programmes for kids to enjoy over the years.

The older generation will remember Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men, while younger Echo followers might like our tribute to Peppa Pig.

Or maybe Dennis the Menace, Buzz Lightyear, Basil Brush and Spongebob Squarepants are more your style.

We have them all in these Echo archive photos from 1980 to 2011.

1 . Programme in your comments Catch up with all these TV character tributes from Sunderland's past. Photo Sales

2 . Boom boom! It's Basil Brush at Vaux Basil Brush was the celebrity visit to Vaux Brewery in Sunderland in 1980. Photo Sales

3 . A big hug for Sooty Four year old Rebecca Brown had a great time when she met Sooty at the Empire Theatre in May 1997. Here they are with Connie Creighton. Photo Sales

4 . A bunch of Bob the Builders Downhill Infants School had a fun day with all of these pupils paying tribute to Bob The Builder in June 2003. Photo Sales