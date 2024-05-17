The day Sunderland's Dennis Tueart beat Billy Hughes - but not at football
Here’s a puzzler with a difference for you.
When did Dennis Tueart beat Billy Hughes in a Cup competition in a third place play-off?
Brilliant with the bat
The answer is on this day in 1972. But it wasn’t football at the centre of this battle royal between two SAFC legends.
They were competing for third and fourth spot in a table tennis contest.
The Echo Table Tennis Trophy was the prize at stake and Dennis took third spot.
Sunderland in the final
The final was a hotly contested affair between Brian Chambers and Johnny Vincent who played for Middlesbrough.
Johnny won the finals and here are all four players pictured after the tournament which was held as part of the Washington International Youth Festival.
It wasn’t just table tennis in the spotlight. There was a football tournament with teams such as Standard Liege, Rotterdam AVS, Dunkirk and more taking part.
Sunderland reached the final which they contested at Roker Park with Burnley.
Mick Horswill led the team
Mick Horswill was the Black Cats captain that day, but the only goal of the match came for Burnley, from future Sunderland player Leighton James.
Burnley’s captain was Murton-born Harry Wilson.
Tell us if you remember the Washington International Youth Festival. Perhaps you were in the audience for the table tennis final which was held at the new SAFC training base in Washington.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
