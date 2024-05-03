Goodbye Roker Park.

It was in May 1997 that we said one last farewell to the ground which had hosted Sunderland matches for almost 100 years.

The fans turned out in force to watch the last league match against Everton on May 3 that year.

Days later, on May 13, they were back to face Liverpool on a day of parades, fun, chanting and emotional memories.

Take a look at our photos and film tribute. And then get in touch to tell us more.

1 . Farewell to Roker Park A reminder of the final days at the old stadium. Photo Sales

2 . One last look Sean Dempsey takes time for one last moment on the terraces. Photo Sales

3 . Packed into the old ground Faces in the crowds for the last ever match - against Liverpool on May 14, 1997. Photo Sales

4 . All in good fun A rivalry which stretches back for years but this was a light-hearted moment on May 14, 1997. Photo Sales