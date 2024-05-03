Goodbye Roker Park.
It was in May 1997 that we said one last farewell to the ground which had hosted Sunderland matches for almost 100 years.
The fans turned out in force to watch the last league match against Everton on May 3 that year.
Days later, on May 13, they were back to face Liverpool on a day of parades, fun, chanting and emotional memories.
Take a look at our photos and film tribute. And then get in touch to tell us more.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.