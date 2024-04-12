Seven great pictures from Sunderland's Ivy Leaf Club, taken between 1997 and 2005

Who fancies a day at the Ivy Leaf Club? We do and we did it by travelling back in time.

Here is a gallery of Echo archive photos from the venue in Suffolk Street.

It includes a darts and dominoes night in 1991, pals having a pint in 1995 and a show night in 2005.

Enjoy the retro journey and get in touch with your own memories.

1 . An Ivy Leaf insight from 1977 to 2005 Going inside the Ivy Leaf for 30 years of memories.

2 . All set for the match in 1977 The Ivy Leaf football team lined up for this Echo archive photo which was taken in April 1977.

3 . Darts league memories from 1991 Members of the Sunderland and District Monday Night Darts and Dominoes League at their annual presentation in June 1991.

4 . A pint with pals in 1995 These regulars were enjoying a pint when the Echo paid a visit to the club in April 1995.