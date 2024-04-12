Seven great pictures from Sunderland's Ivy Leaf Club, taken between 1997 and 2005

Pictured: Pals and their pints and a show night

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:04 BST

Who fancies a day at the Ivy Leaf Club? We do and we did it by travelling back in time.

Here is a gallery of Echo archive photos from the venue in Suffolk Street.

It includes a darts and dominoes night in 1991, pals having a pint in 1995 and a show night in 2005.

Enjoy the retro journey and get in touch with your own memories.

Going inside the Ivy Leaf for 30 years of memories.

1. An Ivy Leaf insight from 1977 to 2005

Going inside the Ivy Leaf for 30 years of memories.

Photo Sales
The Ivy Leaf football team lined up for this Echo archive photo which was taken in April 1977.

2. All set for the match in 1977

The Ivy Leaf football team lined up for this Echo archive photo which was taken in April 1977.

Photo Sales
Members of the Sunderland and District Monday Night Darts and Dominoes League at their annual presentation in June 1991.

3. Darts league memories from 1991

Members of the Sunderland and District Monday Night Darts and Dominoes League at their annual presentation in June 1991.

Photo Sales
These regulars were enjoying a pint when the Echo paid a visit to the club in April 1995.

4. A pint with pals in 1995

These regulars were enjoying a pint when the Echo paid a visit to the club in April 1995.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.