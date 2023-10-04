Sunderland in Europe: A Black Cats night to remember in 1973
Tueart scored on a historic day
Were you there? That's the question we are asking in the week of a very special SAFC anniversary.
Sunderland's only venture into Europe - so far - happened in 1973.
And their first game in the European Cup Winners Cup pitched them against Hungarian side Vasas Budapest.
First ever competitive European game at Roker Park
The Black Cats won 2-0 away from home to set up a tie on Wearside which they would win on a cold night in October 1973.
It was a rainy night in Sunderland and more than 22,000 people turned out to watch the match - five months after SAFC had lifted the FA Cup.
Tueart on the scoresheet
The 1-0 win came courtesy of Dennis Tueart and it put Sunderland up against Sporting Lisbon in the second round.
