Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Were you there? That's the question we are asking in the week of a very special SAFC anniversary.

Sunderland's only venture into Europe - so far - happened in 1973.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More When Portugal came to Peterlee - 9 reminders of the day Sporting Lisbon stayed at the Norseman Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their first game in the European Cup Winners Cup pitched them against Hungarian side Vasas Budapest.

Vic Halom shoots against Vasas at Roker Park.

First ever competitive European game at Roker Park

The Black Cats won 2-0 away from home to set up a tie on Wearside which they would win on a cold night in October 1973.

It was a rainy night in Sunderland and more than 22,000 people turned out to watch the match - five months after SAFC had lifted the FA Cup.

Sunderland on the attack in the European Cup Winners Cup.

Tueart on the scoresheet

The 1-0 win came courtesy of Dennis Tueart and it put Sunderland up against Sporting Lisbon in the second round.