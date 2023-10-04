News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland in Europe: A Black Cats night to remember in 1973

Tueart scored on a historic day

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Were you there? That's the question we are asking in the week of a very special SAFC anniversary.

Sunderland's only venture into Europe - so far - happened in 1973.

And their first game in the European Cup Winners Cup pitched them against Hungarian side Vasas Budapest.

Vic Halom shoots against Vasas at Roker Park.Vic Halom shoots against Vasas at Roker Park.
First ever competitive European game at Roker Park

The Black Cats won 2-0 away from home to set up a tie on Wearside which they would win on a cold night in October 1973.

It was a rainy night in Sunderland and more than 22,000 people turned out to watch the match - five months after SAFC had lifted the FA Cup.

Sunderland on the attack in the European Cup Winners Cup.Sunderland on the attack in the European Cup Winners Cup.
Tueart on the scoresheet

The 1-0 win came courtesy of Dennis Tueart and it put Sunderland up against Sporting Lisbon in the second round.

Were you in the crowd that night for the game against Vasas Budapest? Tell us if you were by emailing [email protected]

