When Portugal came to Peterlee - 9 reminders of the day Sporting Lisbon stayed at the Norseman Hotel
Did you get to meet them? We are talking about the football stars who stayed in a Peterlee hotel 50 years ago this year.
The giants of Sporting Lisbon faced Sunderland in the European Cup Winners Cup and they spent the build-up to the tie in the Norseman Hotel.
They met local children, took a walk in the dene, signed autographs and even tried riding a Chopper bike.
The side lost 2-1 at Roker Park to a talented Sunderland team before overcoming the Black Cats 2-0 back in Portugal.
We want your memories of the day Sporting Lisbon came to Peterlee. Take a look.
