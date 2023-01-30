News you can trust since 1873
Sporting Lisbon players take a break from training in Peterlee.
Sporting Lisbon players take a break from training in Peterlee.

When Portugal came to Peterlee - 9 reminders of the day Sporting Lisbon stayed at the Norseman Hotel

Did you get to meet them? We are talking about the football stars who stayed in a Peterlee hotel 50 years ago this year.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:03pm

The giants of Sporting Lisbon faced Sunderland in the European Cup Winners Cup and they spent the build-up to the tie in the Norseman Hotel.

They met local children, took a walk in the dene, signed autographs and even tried riding a Chopper bike.

The side lost 2-1 at Roker Park to a talented Sunderland team before overcoming the Black Cats 2-0 back in Portugal.

We want your memories of the day Sporting Lisbon came to Peterlee. Take a look.

1. Making new friends

Youngsters get to know the Sporting Lisbon players.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Inside the hotel

Sporting Lisbon players signed autographs for the local children.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Match action

Dave Watson and Billy Hughes in the thick of the action against Sporting Lisbon.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Out for a walk

Sporting Lisbon players enjoy morning sunshine outside their Peterlee hotel.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

