15 nostalgic pictures capturing Sunderland and Seaham's bustling shopping scene in the 1970s, including Joplings, C&A and Lermans

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th May 2024, 10:17 BST

Plenty of faces outside C&A, Spinning Disk and Joplings

We’re off on another shopping trip. This time to the 1970s.

Sunderland was a busy place, especially if you visited stores such as Joplings, C&A, or Lermans just like these shoppers did.

They are all in the picture as well as well-known traders in Olive Street, Vine Place, and Church Street in Seaham.

It’s a gallery of excellent Echo archive scenes. Take a look.

Views from the shopping centre, Vine Place. Olive Street, Seaham and more.

1. Retail therapy - 1970s style

Looking round Palmer's Arcade in November 1970. Did you love a browse round Lerman's?

2. In the arcade

The Village Clothes Shop and Wittens jewellers were on the minds of these shoppers in Vine Place in August 1979.

3. Out for a shop in Vine Place

A chat during the shopping in Sunderland town centre in March 1971.

4. Wrapped up against the cold

A chat during the shopping in Sunderland town centre in March 1971.

