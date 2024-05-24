We’re off on another shopping trip. This time to the 1970s.

Sunderland was a busy place, especially if you visited stores such as Joplings, C&A, or Lermans just like these shoppers did.

They are all in the picture as well as well-known traders in Olive Street, Vine Place, and Church Street in Seaham.

It’s a gallery of excellent Echo archive scenes. Take a look.

1 . Retail therapy - 1970s style Views from the shopping centre, Vine Place. Olive Street, Seaham and more. Photo Sales

2 . In the arcade Looking round Palmer's Arcade in November 1970. Did you love a browse round Lerman's? Photo Sales

3 . Out for a shop in Vine Place The Village Clothes Shop and Wittens jewellers were on the minds of these shoppers in Vine Place in August 1979. Photo Sales

4 . Wrapped up against the cold A chat during the shopping in Sunderland town centre in March 1971. Photo Sales