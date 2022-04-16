Loading...
We've got a day's shopping ahead of us - 1976 style. Join us.
11 Sunderland shops in 1976 - from Mr Bumble to Dunwoodie and Lynx Shoes to Reynolds Army Store

Fancy a new pair of shoes? How about a smart men’s jacket? We have just the place for you – in Sunderland in 1976.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 4:55 am

Here are 11 shops that you may remember from Wearside in the 1970s and all of these photos come to us from Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

That perfect jacket could be bought from Mr Bumble in Park Lane and shoes were available in abundance at Lynx in Vine Place.

Need a bracelet? Why not try Wittens. And if you were after toys, there was Lermans.

Thanks to Bill, we’ve got a great 1976 shopping trip lined up for you.

Take a look.

1. Lynx Shoes

A Derwent Street favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. Dunwoodie in Park Lane

All your household needs at Dunwoodie. Did you shop there? Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Retro at Reynolds

Clothes, backpacks and more were available at Reynolds - and it's still going strong. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. Mr Bumble

Bow ties, waistcoats, smart suits and much more. That's what a trip to Mr Bumble was all about. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

