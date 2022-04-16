11 Sunderland shops in 1976 - from Mr Bumble to Dunwoodie and Lynx Shoes to Reynolds Army Store

Here are 11 shops that you may remember from Wearside in the 1970s and all of these photos come to us from Bill Hawkins of Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

That perfect jacket could be bought from Mr Bumble in Park Lane and shoes were available in abundance at Lynx in Vine Place.

Need a bracelet? Why not try Wittens. And if you were after toys, there was Lermans.

Thanks to Bill, we’ve got a great 1976 shopping trip lined up for you.

Take a look.

1. Lynx Shoes A Derwent Street favourite but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

2. Dunwoodie in Park Lane All your household needs at Dunwoodie. Did you shop there? Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

3. Retro at Reynolds Clothes, backpacks and more were available at Reynolds - and it's still going strong. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales

4. Mr Bumble Bow ties, waistcoats, smart suits and much more. That's what a trip to Mr Bumble was all about. Photo: Bill Hawkins. Photo: Bill Hawkins Photo Sales