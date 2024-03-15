We are all feeling the pinch in the cost of living crisis - but was it any better for the people of Sunderland 40 years ago.
In 1984, the choices for a day's shopping included Job Lot, Countdown, and Gibbons.
If you needed a new divan, Sunderland Bedding Centre was a great choice or maybe you could get a new three piece from Joplings - with 10 reversible cushions thrown in.
As for the prices, you'll have to read on to find out more.
1. Bargains galore
It's a deal, 1984 style. Nine great offers from Sunderland 40 years ago.
2. A sparkling offer at Countdown
Charlie Brown lemonade was 12 pence a bottle at Countdown in Blandford Street and The Galleries.
3. Delightful at Chaplins
There were some choice offers on the cocktail list at Chaplins in 1984.
How about a Chaplins Delight for £1.70, a Cheeky Charlie for £1.20, a Roaring Twenty for £1.20 or a Silent Movie for £1.30.
4. Grab a bargain at Gibbons
Get your tasty apples from AG Gibbons - just 15 pence a pound.
Maybe you did just that from Gibbons Freezer Centre in Nile Street 40 years ago.
