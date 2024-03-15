We are all feeling the pinch in the cost of living crisis - but was it any better for the people of Sunderland 40 years ago.

In 1984, the choices for a day's shopping included Job Lot, Countdown, and Gibbons.

If you needed a new divan, Sunderland Bedding Centre was a great choice or maybe you could get a new three piece from Joplings - with 10 reversible cushions thrown in.

As for the prices, you'll have to read on to find out more.

1 . Bargains galore It's a deal, 1984 style. Nine great offers from Sunderland 40 years ago. Photo Sales

2 . A sparkling offer at Countdown Charlie Brown lemonade was 12 pence a bottle at Countdown in Blandford Street and The Galleries. Photo Sales

3 . Delightful at Chaplins There were some choice offers on the cocktail list at Chaplins in 1984. How about a Chaplins Delight for £1.70, a Cheeky Charlie for £1.20, a Roaring Twenty for £1.20 or a Silent Movie for £1.30. Photo Sales