The cost of living in Sunderland in 1984, including how much you would have paid for a Job Lot chicken

10p sweets from Countdown and Jaffas for 5p from Gibbons

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:03 GMT

We are all feeling the pinch in the cost of living crisis - but was it any better for the people of Sunderland 40 years ago.

In 1984, the choices for a day's shopping included Job Lot, Countdown, and Gibbons.

If you needed a new divan, Sunderland Bedding Centre was a great choice or maybe you could get a new three piece from Joplings - with 10 reversible cushions thrown in.

As for the prices, you'll have to read on to find out more.

It's a deal, 1984 style. Nine great offers from Sunderland 40 years ago.

1. Bargains galore

It's a deal, 1984 style. Nine great offers from Sunderland 40 years ago.

Photo Sales
Charlie Brown lemonade was 12 pence a bottle at Countdown in Blandford Street and The Galleries.

2. A sparkling offer at Countdown

Charlie Brown lemonade was 12 pence a bottle at Countdown in Blandford Street and The Galleries.

Photo Sales
There were some choice offers on the cocktail list at Chaplins in 1984. How about a Chaplins Delight for £1.70, a Cheeky Charlie for £1.20, a Roaring Twenty for £1.20 or a Silent Movie for £1.30.

3. Delightful at Chaplins

There were some choice offers on the cocktail list at Chaplins in 1984. How about a Chaplins Delight for £1.70, a Cheeky Charlie for £1.20, a Roaring Twenty for £1.20 or a Silent Movie for £1.30.

Photo Sales
Get your tasty apples from AG Gibbons - just 15 pence a pound. Maybe you did just that from Gibbons Freezer Centre in Nile Street 40 years ago.

4. Grab a bargain at Gibbons

Get your tasty apples from AG Gibbons - just 15 pence a pound. Maybe you did just that from Gibbons Freezer Centre in Nile Street 40 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Cost of livingSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.