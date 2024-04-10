19 of the best pictures from Sunderland schooldays in the 1970s

Scenes from the classroom, gymnasium, playground, stage and day trips

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:15 BST

Ten out of ten if you remember these fantastic photos from Sunderland schools in the 1970s.

We compiled a gallery of 19 pictures to take you back to the classroom at Fulwell, Ryhope, Monkwearmouth, Red House and Castleview.

There’s a memory or two from South Hylton, High Southwick, Witherwack and Pennywell too.

Have a browse and then get in touch to share a few memories of your own.

Nineteen scenes from Wearside schools spanning from 1970 to 1979.

1. That's class in the 70s

A day trip with a difference for these children from New Silksworth School. They spent a day at a ship launch at the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill in April 1970.

2. New Silksworth School in 1970

These rising stage stars were students from Monkwearmouth Grammar School who performed in Yeoman of the Guard in March 1971.

3. Monkwearmouth School in 1971

Oh yes they were. Cleadon Park Secondary School pupils were pictured in 1972 with pantomime star Roy Fell who was appearing as Buttons in Cinderella at Sunderland Empire.

4. Cleadon Park Secondary in 1972

