19 of the best pictures from Sunderland schooldays in the 1970s

Ten out of ten if you remember these fantastic photos from Sunderland schools in the 1970s.
Have a browse and then get in touch to share a few memories of your own.
1. That's class in the 70s
Nineteen scenes from Wearside schools spanning from 1970 to 1979.
2. New Silksworth School in 1970
A day trip with a difference for these children from New Silksworth School.
They spent a day at a ship launch at the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill in April 1970.
3. Monkwearmouth School in 1971
These rising stage stars were students from Monkwearmouth Grammar School who performed in Yeoman of the Guard in March 1971.
4. Cleadon Park Secondary in 1972
Oh yes they were.
Cleadon Park Secondary School pupils were pictured in 1972 with pantomime star Roy Fell who was appearing as Buttons in Cinderella at Sunderland Empire.
