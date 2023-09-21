News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland's Ryhope Infants school over the years as it celebrates Ofsted success

Tears of joy at Ofsted report: And now it gets the retro spotlight

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:42 BST

It's a school where staff wept tears of joy after a great Ofsted report.

And we are continuing the focus on Ryhope Infant School Academy with a look back at some of the great days you had there in the past.

We've got Sunderland Echo archive views including sunflower-growing, a Christmas retirement, bouncingly good fun at playtime in 2004 and Easter bonnets from the same year.

A selection of superbly retro scenes from Ryhope Infants School.

1. Retro at Ryhope Infants

Head teacher Avril Short was given a warm and festive send off when she retired from the school at Christmas in 2004.

2. A fond farewell to Avril

Fun in the playground for these pupils 19 years ago.

3. Play time in 2004

The Asda bunny has lots of admiration for the Easter bonnets worn by Linzi Saunders, Jessica Little and Raymond Monks in 2004.

4. Check out those hats

