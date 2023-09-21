Nine pictures from Sunderland's Ryhope Infants school over the years as it celebrates Ofsted success
Tears of joy at Ofsted report: And now it gets the retro spotlight
It's a school where staff wept tears of joy after a great Ofsted report.
And we are continuing the focus on Ryhope Infant School Academy with a look back at some of the great days you had there in the past.
We've got Sunderland Echo archive views including sunflower-growing, a Christmas retirement, bouncingly good fun at playtime in 2004 and Easter bonnets from the same year.
