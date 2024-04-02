11 happy pictures of Sunderland school choirs as we remember City Sings in 2006

From Bexhill to Bishop Harland and Hillview to Hylton Red House

It's 18 years since Sunderland sang up in a celebration of school choirs.

Who remembers the City Sings competition in 2006?

Here it is once more and we have lots of Echo photos of the children who put everything into their performances on the Sunderland Empire Theatre stage.

There were choirs from Bexhill, Castletown, Hillview Juniors and Seaburn Dene.

Others came from Bishop Harland, Castleview, Hylton Red House and Pennywell Comprehensive.

And not forgetting Oxclose School, Pennywell Patch and Farringdon Comprehensive.

Sing up if you remember these scenes.

11 choir scenes from a great event in Sunderland. Join us for a journey to 2006.

1. Happy harmonies

The Farringdon Comprehensive School choir is ready to perform.

2. Farringdon in focus

Hylton Red House School is next up to perform.

3. Memories from Hylton Red House

Castletown Primary School takes to the stage for their big moment.

4. The cast from Castletown

