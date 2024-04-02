11 happy pictures of Sunderland school choirs as we remember City Sings in 2006

It's 18 years since Sunderland sang up in a celebration of school choirs.
Who remembers the City Sings competition in 2006?
Here it is once more and we have lots of Echo photos of the children who put everything into their performances on the Sunderland Empire Theatre stage.
There were choirs from Bexhill, Castletown, Hillview Juniors and Seaburn Dene.
Others came from Bishop Harland, Castleview, Hylton Red House and Pennywell Comprehensive.
And not forgetting Oxclose School, Pennywell Patch and Farringdon Comprehensive.
Sing up if you remember these scenes.
