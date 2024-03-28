In your Easter bonnet: 9 seasonal Sunderland scenes from Castle View to Deptford

TO USE AS PART OF THE MARCH WEARSIDE ECHOES NEWSLETTER COVERAGE.

The song says 'In Your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it'.

And we've got frills galore with these Easter bonnet photos from Sunderland and East Durham's past.

Looks like you lot had fun making bonnets over the years and we have the proof.

Look at these Echo archive scenes from Nookside, Deptford, Murton, Seaham, Easington Lane and more.

It's an Easter treat from Wearside Echoes.

1 . Bonny bonnets galore It's an Easter feast of bonnet photos but we want to know if you have spotted someone you recognise.

2 . Bonnets in abundance in 1975 A bonnet bonanza for Brownies at the Sunderland and Shields Building Society in a photo from March 1975.

3 . Memories from Deptford and Millfield Making Easter bonnets at the Deptford and Millfield Community Association Easter Bonnet competition in 1977. Here are Lisa Mason, Wendy Cliff and Gaby Dunnhoff.

4 . Great work at Broadway House Residents of Broadway House wore some of the Easter Bonnets which were made for them by staff and relations in 1979.