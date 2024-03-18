Why Sunderland was the perfect place to look skywards in 1999

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the year when a cloak of eerie semi-darkness fell over Wearside and thousands of people were there to see it.

The partial solar eclipse had people across the UK looking skyward 25 years ago this year.

From sun to semi darkness

But the long-awaited event proved disappointing in other parts of the country as dark clouds swept over the south of England, and Devon and Cornwall were blacked out.

Watching the eclipse over Tunstall Hill were Simon Rossi, Charlotte, Eleanor and Nicholas Farrell and Fernando Rossi.

The North East was the best place to see the spectacle thanks to a bright sunny day and little cloud cover.

Those who had decided to stay in the city and hope for the best were rewarded.

Into the shadows from 11am

The eclipse started over Wearside just before 11am and as the sun slowly disappeared from view, Sunderland went into the shadows.

Amateur astronomer Ian Whiteley watched from outside the National Glass Centre with Fiona Brown, Claire Brown and Louise Harrison.

Tunstall Hills, which was a popular viewing point at the time of the last eclipse 72 years ago, drew crowds of families and friends gathered to watch the spectacle. Many who left home without a coat, grew very cold.

Scenes at Seaburn and Roker

Others gathered on Seaburn and Roker beaches.

People who had brought special viewing glasses marvelled at the sight in the sky.