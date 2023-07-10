News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Tunstall Hill in pictures: A retro tribute full of beauty and tradition

Watching the eclipse; raising the cross; beating the bounds; You did it all on Tunstall Hill

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST

Spectacular scenery and history stretching back hundreds of years. That's Tunstall Hill.

And we have been there to share it all with our readers.

Maybe you were pictured at a fun day in 2004, raising the cross in 1997 or beating the bounds in 1996.

Take a look and why not get in touch to tell us about the nostalgia you want to see next in the Echo.

Eclipse, tradition and beauty - all found on the hill in these Echo archive scenes.

1. Eclipse, tradition and beauty - all found on the hill in these Echo archive scenes.

Eclipse, tradition and beauty - all found on the hill in these Echo archive scenes.

Photo Sales
Sarah Witte of Tunstall Hill, Sunderland who achieved great things in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Here she is with her father Dave in 1989.

2. Sarah Witte of Tunstall Hill, Sunderland who achieved great things in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Here she is with her father Dave in 1989.

Sarah Witte of Tunstall Hill, Sunderland who achieved great things in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Here she is with her father Dave in 1989.

Photo Sales
Youngsters carrying on the ancient tradition of beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills in 1996.

3. Youngsters carrying on the ancient tradition of beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills in 1996.

Youngsters carrying on the ancient tradition of beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills in 1996.

Photo Sales
Snowfall on the Tunstall Hills in 1996.

4. Snowfall on the Tunstall Hills in 1996.

Snowfall on the Tunstall Hills in 1996.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BeautySunderlandNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us