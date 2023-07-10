Watching the eclipse; raising the cross; beating the bounds; You did it all on Tunstall Hill

Spectacular scenery and history stretching back hundreds of years. That's Tunstall Hill.

And we have been there to share it all with our readers.

Maybe you were pictured at a fun day in 2004, raising the cross in 1997 or beating the bounds in 1996.

Take a look and why not get in touch to tell us about the nostalgia you want to see next in the Echo.

1 . Eclipse, tradition and beauty - all found on the hill in these Echo archive scenes. Eclipse, tradition and beauty - all found on the hill in these Echo archive scenes. Photo Sales

2 . Sarah Witte of Tunstall Hill, Sunderland who achieved great things in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Here she is with her father Dave in 1989. Sarah Witte of Tunstall Hill, Sunderland who achieved great things in the Wing Chun style of Kung Fu. Here she is with her father Dave in 1989. Photo Sales

3 . Youngsters carrying on the ancient tradition of beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills in 1996. Youngsters carrying on the ancient tradition of beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills in 1996. Photo Sales

4 . Snowfall on the Tunstall Hills in 1996. Snowfall on the Tunstall Hills in 1996. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3