The event, which has been part of the city’s Easter celebrations for over half-a-century, also saw students from the University of Sunderland act out their rendition of the Passion of Christ drama, including the trial leading up to Jesus crucifixion.

This year’s event was organised by Our Lady of Mercy’s congregation, with the service led by parish priest, Father Christopher Hancock.

Father Hancock said: “I only joined the parish in 2020 and so I wasn’t here for the last Walk of Witness in 2019. It was fantastic to see so many people taking part today as the event has become a big part of Good Friday’s tradition here in Sunderland."

Until Easter Monday, the giant erected cross will now overlook the city in the same way Jesus cross on the Hill of Golgotha overlooked Jerusalem.

Father Hancock added: “I think having the cross on Tunstall Hill provides a very visual reminder of what Easter is all about.”

Helping to coordinate the walk’s return was Rebecca Leighton, Catholic Lay Chaplain at the University of Sunderland.

University of Sunderland students reenact the crucifixion.

For Rebecca, being able to get outside and reenact what took place creates a more meaningful spiritual experience.

She said: “Hearing the Easter story in church is one thing, but being on the hill and seeing someone carrying a cross, in the same way Jesus did, just brings it to a whole new level.

"Seeing the Passion production and even taking part in the trial, you feel like you’re not just listening to the story but are part of it, which brings the story to life.

"For us as Christians, Easter is our pinnacle as the crucifixion is the reason Jesus came to earth in the first place and so seeing the cross on the hill just makes it mean that bit more.”

Walk of Witness participants make their way to the top of Tunstall Hill.

After three years of Covid cancellations, Rebecca was pleased to see the popular event return.

She added: “We’ve all found it difficult during lockdowns and so it has been really nice to see the Walk of Witness return.”

As part of the reenactment, University of Sunderland student Yash Rodrigues took on the role of Jesus and led the walk, carrying the cross to the top of the hill.

Father Christopher Hancock led the Walk of Witness service.

Yash, 21, said: “I was really happy to be asked to take on the role. I’m a Christian and it’s really important for people to remember what Easter is all about.”

The return of the annual event was met with joy by those who had gathered to take part.

Kevin Weaver, 74, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see the walk return and taking part really brings home to people the meaning behind Easter.”

Andrew Barker, 51, grew-up in Sunderland but had travelled from his home in Liverpool to take part.

He said: “I’ve taken part in the walk all my life and it was really important to be here with my parents to take part today.”