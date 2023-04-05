Eva Robinson, from Washington, suffers from Perthes disease which is causing her hip bone to crumble which is restricting her mobility, meaning she often has to use a wheelchair.

On Good Friday, the selfless John F. Kennedy Primary School pupil is going to be doing “as many laps as she can” around Barmston Centre to raise money to buy the chocolate eggs.

She said: “Older people may not have family members and so I want to make sure they get something nice on Easter Sunday as I don’t want people to feel lonely."

She will be joined on her fundraising mission by sister Ayda, eight, who has made crispy cakes to help raise additional funds.

Eva is a member of the Little Onion Club, which provides gardening activities and workshops for children.

The club had launched an appeal for Easter eggs to deliver to care homes but have been struggling to get donations, which is why Eva decided to look to raise money to buy her own.

Eva (right) and Ayda Robinson with certificates from a previous fundraising event.

Mum Kaylie Robinson, 35, said: “Eva has always wanted to help people and she did a similar fundraiser a couple of years ago during the pandemic. At Christmas we also turned our garage into a grotto where people could donate presents to give to children who were going to be going without.

"I’m so proud of Eva. It’s amazing that a nine-year-old girl wants to do so much to help others.”

Eva added: “It's important to help people as you don’t know when you might need help yourself. I always like to help other people when I can.”

The wheelathon is due to set off from The Forage Community Coffee House in Barmston at 11am and finish at 1pm.

Eva said: “I have not got a set target. I’m just going to try and do as many laps as I can.”

Once the Easter eggs have been bought and collected, Eva and Kaylie plan on delivering them to “all the care homes in Washington” on Easter Sunday morning.