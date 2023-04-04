‘It’s Ok’ follows the emotional journey of Lennon the alien who encounters scenarios covering feelings including anger, sadness, fear, jealousy, worry and nerves, just come of the emotions experienced by author Lindsay Coates during her childhood.

The catalyst to utilise her own experiences to create a book to support other children came when tragedy struck a close family friend and neighbour who lost her baby.

Seeing how the family supported their own daughter with their loss, which contrasted Lindsay’s experience, “really inspired” her to want to help open-up communication to support other children who may be experiencing their own trauma.

She said: "As the title suggests, I felt there was a gap in terms of helping children who don’t feel okay. My neighbour is like part of the family and she tragically lost her baby.

"The way she dealt with it and spoke openly with her daughter to support her emotions was amazing and so inspirational.

"It shows how healthy communication can really help with wellbeing and their daughter has been using the book to help talk about her feelings. There just wasn’t these type of resources when I was at school.”

Author Lindsay Coates with her new book 'It's Ok', to help children with their emotional wellbeing.

And so in summer (2022) Lindsay took time out of her career as a teaching assistant to write the book which also included her own animations of Lennon the alien.

She said: “I wanted the character to be gender neutral and an alien as when you’re struggling with your emotions you can sometimes feel like you’re alienated from other people.”

The book can be purchased from Amazon as well as major retailers such as Waterstones with 10% of any profits going to support 4Louis, a charity set-up to support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss.

The book follows the emotional journey of Lennon the alien.

Lindsay said: “It’s strange to see the book in print as it has gone from an idea to something to hold and the response I’ve had from people has been overwhelming.