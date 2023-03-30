The schools were selected from 1,500 entries and have now had a local artist commissioned by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), who coordinated the competition, to bring the children’s designs to life before being installed at the historic landmark ahead of the big day.

HRP, who care for the Tower, gave children the remit of creating a design which “explores their hopes for the future during the reign of His Majesty King Charles III” along with displaying key Coronation values of aspiration, resilience, renewal and unity.

After discussions with art lead at the school, Katrina Humphries, the children were keen to embody what the city of Sunderland and North East represents. They included Souter Lighthouse, Fulwell Mill, and a ship’s wheel, to represent the city’s ship building past and to “help the King steer us out of the choppy waters” we have experienced in recent years.

Year 5 pupil, Isaac Warrener, 10, said: “I was really excited and proud when I found out we had been chosen and it’s going to be so exciting when we see the design brought to life for the first time.

"I liked designing the puffins as they’re a bird we get in the North East. They represent commitment and loyalty as they mate for life.”

Classmate Isabella Johnson, 10, added: “My favourite part is the otters as they’ve now returned to the River Wear as it’s clean and no longer polluted.

"I’m really pleased with the final design as it represents the city.”

Fulwell Junior School pupils showcase their Coronation bench design along with local artist Jina Gelder.

With the bench set to remain at the Tower across the summer and be seen and used by thousands of tourists, it was important for Mrs Humphries to showcase the city and region.

She said: “As a school we are so proud of our local area. This bench is going to be seen by people from across the world and it’s important we celebrate and showcase our city as it’s a special place.”

Each schools’ design will now be commissioned for creation to a local artist, with Newcastle based artist Jina Gelder assigned to Fulwell.

Fulwell Junior School pupils taking part in the art workshop.

She was in school today (Thursday March 30) running an art workshop with pupils and discussing their design.

Jina said: “I love the children’s design. It really captures the North East and the city of Sunderland. The bench has already been delivered to my home and I’m really excited about bringing the children’s design to life.”

As part of the prize, the Year 5 pupils will enjoy a VIP trip to the capital to see their bench and even enjoy sitting on it.

Isla Kelly, 10, said: “I’m really excited about going to London to see the bench. It does feel weird that the Queen is no longer here but I’m looking forward to the Coronation of King Charles.”

At the end of the Summer the bench will be returned to the school.