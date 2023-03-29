Quick thinking Olivia, 7, saves neighbour's life after alerting Fire Service to kitchen blaze as he slept

Earlier this month (March) Olivia Ramsay was having a living room slumber party with mum Samantha Breckon.

At around 5am Olivia was awoken by the sound of an alarm. She quickly woke her mother and asked her to go and check all the smoke alarms in their home because she was worried there could be a fire.

However, a quick check revealed their smoke alarms were fine and the alarm was actually coming from her next-door-neighbour. With time of the essence, Olivia and Samantha called Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) to alert them to the potential blaze

After receiving the call at 5.22am, TWFRS sent crews from Rainton Bridge, Washington, and Farringdon Community Fire Stations and firefighters were at the property in Shiney Row within two minutes.

Once on the scene, fire crews discovered Olivia’s neighbour’s kitchen was on fire and the occupier was asleep.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and rescue the neighbour.

He was checked over by paramedics and taken to hospital as a precaution, but Olivia’s swift actions and knowing what to do prevented any serious injuries or loss of life.

Olivia with mum Samantha, Auntie Kayley, brother Alfie, and TWFRS firefighters.

Samantha, 31, said: “It’s terraced houses on our street but next door are flats. My two boys were asleep upstairs and didn’t hear a thing that night, sleeping safe and sound.

“I’m really proud of Olivia. If it wasn’t for her waking up who knows what could have happened.”

Fortunately Olivia had recently received a school visit from TWFRS and firefighters had explained to the pupils to call 999 if you hear a smoke alarm going off for any length of time.

Olivia Ramsay, seven, alerted firefighters to a fire in her next door neighbour's kitchen.

It’s a visit which has potentially saved lives and senior firefighters from TWFRS have been praising Olivia’s actions.

Group Manager and Head of Prevention and Education for TWFRS, Steven Thomas, said: “It’s great to know the school visits we deliver have a positive impact and that children understand our potentially lifesaving safety messages and can act upon them when needed, to keep their families, friends and neighbours safe.

“Olivia’s quick response that day saved a life, and we are grateful she called us and we were able to get to the property so quickly.

“I want to thank our fire control and crews who attended that night, as without their quick response who knows what could have happened.

“This incident is a reminder that it’s important that you test your smoke alarms regularly to make sure they are working in case of emergency.

“If you don’t have working smoke alarms or something doesn’t appear right, get in touch via our website and we can arrange a free safe and well visit.”