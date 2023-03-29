News you can trust since 1873
Police watchdogs launch inquiry into death of Peterlee motorcycle passenger Lee Stevenson

Police watchdogs have started an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of a motorcycle passenger.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:45 BST- 2 min read

Lee Stevenson, 27, was travelling on a bike which crashed in Passfield Way, Peterlee, following what Durham Police have called a “brief pursuit” involving a force vehicle.

Dad-of-two Mr Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now said in a statement: “Following a referral from Durham Constabulary, we have started an independent investigation into the circumstances of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Passfield Way, Peterlee, at around 2.30am on Saturday, 25 March.

A photograph, flowers and cards on the roundabout near to where Lee Stevenson died following a road traffic collision on March 25.
“We were notified by the force that a motorcycle failed to stop and was then briefly pursued by a marked police car prior to the collision. A man riding pillion died at the scene.

“After being notified by Durham Constabulary, we sent investigators to the police post incident procedures.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased man, and anyone else affected by this incident.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages.”

Tributes have been paid to dad-of-two Lee Stevenson following his death in a motorbike crash at the weekend.
Durham Police have also offered their sympathy to Mr Stevenson’s family.

He has been described by distraught relatives as “a gentleman” and “a kind-hearted fella” who “lived for his children Mason and Ava”.

Saturday’s crash took place around 2.30am near the roundabout in between the southbound A19 and Durham Way.

Passfield Way was closed for “several hours” after Durham Police, Cleveland Fire and Rescue Brigade and North East Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

Durham Police added: “If you have any information, contact the collision investigation team on (01325) 742702 or email [email protected] with contact details and a member of the team will call you back.”

Peterlee