The book, which is entitled Look At Me, has been produced by the charity Down's Syndrome North East and profiles children and adults with down syndrome from across the region over a five year period.

Ella features in the book, pictured as a five-year-old with toys of her then favourite children’s TV character Peppa Pig, to five years later enjoying a day at school.

The aim of the book, which is being distributed to all primary schools across Sunderland and the North East, is to celebrate difference, develop understanding of the condition, and highlight the successful and fulfilling lives people with Down’s Syndrome can have.

One of the people behind the book is Lesley Bond, 61, who is a trustee at the charity and adopted Ella when she was just five days old.

She said: “Five years ago we did an exhibition about people with Down syndrome and we thought five years on it would be good to meet up with the same people and get photographs and comments about the journey they have been on.

"The photographs capture key moments in their lives and their hobbies and interests. The aim of the book is to show how these people have gone on and enjoyed fulfilling lives, the same as everyone else.

"We hope the book will promote the fact that we are all different and this should be celebrated and not seen as a barrier. When you meet one person with Down syndrome, you have only met one person with Down syndrome. Each person is an individual and different.”

Ella Bond, 10, with headteacher Leona Kelly and parents Lesley and Kevin Bond.

Ella’s dad, Kevin Bond, 61, added: “When Ella started nursery I remember being asked ‘what do you want for your child’?

"I said that I wanted her to be happy and to be the best she can, the same as any other child really. That is the point of this book.

"I think people are becoming more aware of Down syndrome but don’t necessarily understand what it means for a child and their life journey.

Pupil Ella Bond, 10, presents the Down Syndrome North East book 'Look at Me' to headteacher Leona Kelly.

Now in Year 5, Ella’s parents say she loves coming to school and likes to make people laugh.

Headteacher Leona Kelly said: “We are very inclusive here at Burnside and whatever additional needs children may have, we meet them well. Research shows that mainstream school is good for children with down syndrome and Ella is a delightful part of the Burnside family.

"Ella will be leaving us in just over a year, but the book will be a really useful addition and resource in breaking down barriers and highlighting that differences should be celebrated.”

After presenting the book to Mrs Kelly, Ella said: “I’m really happy to handover the book and was excited to see my picture. I love school. It’s lots of fun and I have a lot of friends here.”

Ella Bond, 10, features in the Down Syndrome North East book 'Look at Me'.

The family had hoped to handover the book last Tuesday (March 21) on World Down Syndrome Day but the event had to be postponed due to family illness.