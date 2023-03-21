Roman was born with down syndrome and when he was four months old he had to have a tracheostomy to help him breathe after his airway collapsed.

Selfless Ella, who attends New Penshaw Academy, helps mum Gemma to look after Roman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea for the assembly, which took place on World Down Syndrome Day (Tuesday March 21) was sparked when Gemma told Ella about the song ‘A Thousand Years’, by Christina Perri, which families with down syndrome children had been singing and using sign language to relay their love for each other.

Ella saw the compilation of families with down syndrome children singing a karaoke carpool version of the song and she decided it was something she wanted to teach the rest of the school.

She said: “I love Roman so much and this is why I wanted to organise today’s event as there are lots of people who have down syndrome and it’s important we know sign language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went and knocked on Mrs Johnson’s (the headteachers) door to say I would like to teach the school the song as well as the makaton sign language which goes with it.

"We also decided to wear odd socks to recognise that everyone is different.”

Scarlett Hope (left), seven, with brother Finnley Herron, two, and Ella Cawthorn, 10, with brother Roman Davidson, two .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several practise assemblies led by Ella, who demonstrated the sign language, there was a whole school assembly to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in which the children performed the song and also read poems about the condition, all while displaying a colourful array of miss-matched socks.

Ella said: “I was nervous when I first led the assembly but I’ve done it a few times now and so I felt okay.”

Parents were invited to attend the assembly, including Ella’s mum, Gemma Cawthorn and her brother Roman.

Children at New Penshaw Academy wore odd socks in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma, 41, said: “Due the tracheostomy Roman doesn’t make sounds and so the message about learning sign language is really important. Ella is a big help at home and organising the event just shows how much she loves Roman.

"I’m really proud of her.”

Also in attendance was Chloe Simpson with son Finnley, two, who also has down syndrome, and whose sister Scarlett, seven, also attends the school and took part in the assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Penshaw Academy children using makaton sign language to help relay the song A Thousand Years.

Chloe, 25, said: “I actually found it quite emotional and it means more knowing the idea came for the children. I think it’s important to raise awareness as I don’t think many people know about World Down Syndrome Day.”

Scarlett added: “I really enjoyed the assembly as I felt like I was singing for my brother. He is very special.”

Headteacher Steph Johnson said: “I can’t put into words how proud I am of the children. For a 10-year-old to show the initiative to approach their headteacher and ask to do this is fantastic and I was very impressed when Ella said she wanted to teach the song to the whole school as this could be very daunting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad