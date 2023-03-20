Heartbroken parents launch petition to save 'outstanding' Sunderland nursery

Parents were informed in February 2023 how Bright Stars Nursery is to close on Thursday, July 20.

The nursery operates from Hudson Road Primary School and is run by the school’s Governing body. Headteacher Cathy Westgate cited financial reasons for the setting no longer being sustainable, but, as reported by the Echo, parents have been left “heartbroken” and feel they should have been consulted about the feasibility of raising fees, which they say they’re willing to pay.

In a bid to save the nursery and “at least get governors to listen to what they have to say”, Heather Yemm, whose daughter Imogen, four, and son Taran, one, attend the nursery, consulted parents and decided to set up an online petition to show the depth of feeling.

Heather, 35, who works as a researcher at the University of Sunderland, said: “I was shocked when I opened the letter and in tears. It’s hard to put into words, but it will be devastating if this nursery has to close and will impact so many people.

"These children are thriving. Parents have great trust in the nursery and it will leave many facing difficult decisions as to whether they continue to work.

"It doesn’t just effect current parents, but also families with children who were due to start at the nursery.

"It also leaves the exceptional staff facing unemployment. This nursery is a shining light in the local community and the fact it could disappear doesn’t bear thinking about.”

(left to right) Mums Monika Kwapimska, Katherine Streets, Heather Yemm and Clare Craig have been left "heart broken" by the decision to close the nursery.

The online petition already has nearly 400 signatures and Heather and other parents hope to be able to take it to the school’s governors, along with case studies of the outstanding benefits the nursery has brought to local families, and urge them to enter a dialogue to “look and see if anything can be done”.

Heather said: “It may be that due to a lack of funding, nothing can be done. But feedback I’ve had from parents is they are willing to pay more in fees to keep the nursery open and it would be good to at least sit down with governors and do some financial modelling to see if this changes things.

"We are certainly not giving up the fight.”

Hudson Road Primary School which is home to Bright Stars Nursery.

As well as campaigning to save Bright Stars, the petition is also highlighting the plight of other nurseries, a number of which are facing closure due to “woeful under-funding” from the Government.

The Echo contacted the school’s governing body about the decision.

Headteacher Cathy Westgate said: “It’s with great regret the school’s budget can no longer afford to support the separate but on-site and privately run Bright Stars Nursery.

“Like other schools, parents, households and businesses, costs are increasing and despite looking at a restructuring and other options, Bright Stars has become increasingly financially vulnerable and runs at a significant deficit.

“We do appreciate all the care and support the nursery has provided to children, parents, the school and the wider community.