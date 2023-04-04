It is well known that Sunderland’s Nissan plant has produced vehicles since 1986. However, between 1971 and 1973 the Clan Crusader factory was in operation on Wearside.

Only 358 cars were produced at the Crowther Industrial Estate plant, but the Crusader remains a favourite among car enthusiasts, as well as being highly collectable.

A Crusader is now on display at NELSAM. Among the dignitaries to see it at a launch event was its designer and plant founder Paul Haussauer, an ex-Lotus designer who travelled from Oxfordshire to attend the event.

Guests including Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Lucy Winskell, left and Julie Elliott, right, attended the event.

Other guests included Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Lucy Winskell who unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion, Mayor of South Tyneside Pat Hay, representatives of the authorities of Durham, North Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland, and Julie Elliot MP.

As well as the Clan, visitors can now take in history by seeing a Bluebird, the Nissan plant’s first production model, a Micra which was the third model, Qashqai, which was the first Sunderland-designed car, Juke, which is the replacement for Micra, right up to today’s electric Leaf.

Chairman of NELSAM David Charles said: “If you want to tell the story, you need to do up to the latest one. The Leaf will become history too. We have all the key vehicles.

“We wanted to do it now, while it’s still in living memory. This is a regional thing, it’s not just about Sunderland. It helps people to understand the history of our region’s biggest employer.”

Clan factory founder and designer Paul Haussaur was among the honoured guests.

The launch threw up some facts which may surprise people.

David added: “Paul talked about the Clan company and Ged Parker, of the Washington History Society, told us why Nissan chose Sunderland.

“He was with Washington Development Corporation. The telex from Japan landed on Ged’s desk. Ged brought with him the actual document that was put together to give to Nissan when they first came.

Lord-Lieutenant Tyne and Wear Lucy Winskell unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion is seen here with David Charles, chairman of NELSAM.

“Nissan did not want to move to an area that already made cars, because they didn’t want any bad practices. They wanted to train people the Nissan way.”