Fascinating insight into Washington Old Hall’s history available in new booklet, thanks to support group

The Friends of Washington Old Hall, a charity much appreciated by visitors to the venue, have just published a new history of the people who have occupied it over the centuries.

The booklet, entitled Washington Old Hall: People and Place, gives a great deal of fascinating information about one of the oldest medieval sites in the city of Sunderland. The hall has been around in some shape or form since the 10th century.

It is most notably the home of direct ancestors of George Washington, the first elected president of the United States of America.

The booklet gives fascinating details about Washington Old Hall.

The booklet contains many beautiful old photographs and illustrations. These help to give the reader details including the physical changes which have occurred over the centuries; and how close it came to demolition in the 1930s.

Since its restoration in the 1950s and guardianship of the National Trust, the site has expanded to become one of the leading tourist and history sites in the North East, popular with residents and visitors to Washington Village alike.

The booklet is available from the Friends Volunteer shop at the hall for £3.

Ged Parker, a Friend of Washington Old Hall and chair of the Washington History Society, is one of the people behind the booklet.

Washington Old Hall: People and Place is on sale now at just £3.

He said: “It’s an up to date history, with a few secrets and surprises in too, as well as a quite a bit of detail. It’s also a bargain at just £3 and a nice little reminder of a visit to a wonderful place.

“It comes from the knowledge of some extremely well informed local people and has been very positively received.”

Ged will be giving the Sunderland Heritage Forum Community Lecture on this latest research and more at The Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre, St Peter's Campus, Sunderland University at 2.30pm on Wednesday August 24.