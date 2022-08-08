15 pictures showing exactly why beautiful Washington Village is in the running for Britain in Bloom awards

Judges have been shown round the village to see for themselves the fabulous results of a real community effort, with the Washington in Bloom group at its heart.

Washington is one of six finalists in the village section of Britain in Bloom 2022. The others are in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Cumbria, County Tyrone and Lancashire.

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society have now been to Washington and were impressed. But will the village win?

The competition will have to go some as these pictures from Echo photographer Stu Norton show. The village green, Washington Old Hall, pubs, restaurants and the Holy Trinity churchyard are all looking wonderful.

Why not pop along and see for yourself? You won’t regret it.

