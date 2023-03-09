Starting service in 1975, after about 40 years she was bought by a private owner who kept her on the Tyne. She later stood in a North Wales boatyard for five years.

The charity Sunderland Maritime Heritage (SMH) has bought the vessel for a nominal fee, on the understanding that they complete its restoration.

MV (motor vessel) Wearmouth has now been transported back to Sunderland in an operation costing almost £8,000; a significant cost to the charity which runs on tight margins.

MV Wearmouth has returned to Sunderland by road and will soon be renovated.

Help came from crowdfunding with further support from Sunderland City Council, Sunderland Integrated Care Board, National Lottery Community Fund, Sunderland Public Health Fund and others.

The North East Land Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) on Old Washington Road has agreed to store Wearmouth while SMH volunteers perform the restoration.

Siting the boat was a tricky operation for crane operators J Hewitt, who had to move NELSAM’s second largest aircraft, the 10.5 tonne EE Canberra, over the top of their main hangar to make room.

The ultimate aim is to launch a bigger project for Wearmouth’s full restoration, understood to cost around £30,000. SMH hopes to secure a riverside berth where historically themed river trips on the Wear can be organised.

MV Wearmouth seen here during her days of service.

David Charles, chairman of NELSAM said: “The trustees of NELSAM are delighted to be able to assist with the return of this historic vessel to the city of Sunderland.

“As part of our wider community engagement, it is good to work with a fellow heritage partner to help tell the story of the endeavours of the people of Sunderland.

“As a regional transport museum it is a pleasure to welcome the members of Sunderland Maritime Heritage Trust to the NELSAM site.

In a tricky operation, the 65 feet long EE Canberra had to be moved by crane to make room for MV Wearmouth.

“It will be interesting to share the renovation of this very local vessel with our visitors and volunteers, alongside our new partners.”