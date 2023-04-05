Lowery's Lads gearing up for The Bradley Lowery Cup 2023

The 2023 edition of The Bradley Lowery Cup takes place on Saturday, July 1 at Silksworth Sports Complex in memory of the youngster.

Blackhall Colliery Black Cat fan Bradley touched the hearts of the nation with his battle against neuroblastoma, which claimed his life in July 2017. But the six-year-old’s legacy lives on in the countless fundraising he’s inspired.

One of them is the annual cup, which raises thousands of pounds for good causes in Bradley’s name.

The Bradley Lowery Cup returns

This is the seventh year of the cup – and it’s set to be even bigger and better.

Lowery’s Lads, which this year includes former SAFC footballer Simon Ramsden and city fighter Cal “Pacino” Ellenor on the squad, will take on Andy’s Man Club, a men's suicide prevention charity which runs support groups across the country.

Proceeds from the match will be split between The Bradley Lowery Foundation and Andy’s Man Club after teaming up with The Training Club for the event.

So far, the cup has raised more than £12,000 for charity and Joel Walker, who organises the annual event with Jack Murray, said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s cup, it gets bigger and better every year.

Teams Lowery's Lads and Brad's Boys taking part in a charity football match for the the Bradley Lowery Cup at Sunderland RCA ground in 2022

"This year we’re back at Silksworth after being at RCA last year. Proceeds will be split with Andy’s Man Club which is another really great cause. After Bradley passed away, we really wanted to continue his legacy.”

On the day there will be penalty shoot outs as well as a raffle, with a host of city businesses showing their support with raffle prizes, including: five free sessions at SR Fitness, a £50 discount from Northern Dome Co, a meal for two at BURGeR, a free hoover and wash with VAL-IT mobile valeting, a nail voucher from LM Nails & Beauty, a lash lift and tint from Juliette’s Beauty Room, a voucher for Peacocks Barbers, six cupcakes from Cakes by Abbie and a £200 voucher for a wall mural of your choice from Immyz Illustrationz.

Joel said: “The community has really rallied round this year. With the situation at the moment, we weren’t sure what businesses would be able to donate, but they’ve been really generous.”

Following the match, there will be food and drink at Life of Riley from 5.30pm onwards.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Bradley Lowery during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea at Stadium of Light on December 14, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

*The Bradley Lowery Cup takes place at 3pm on Saturday, July 1 at Silksworth Sports Complex. Entry is £1 per person or you can donate through the JustGiving page

Last year's Bradley Lowery Cup