Our proud nation is built on some wonderful traditions – and there are plenty of note which are particular to Wearside and County Durham.
Some still exist. Others are long gone. But all are worth remembering.
Here we go with a selection of hats, pennies, spoons and hedges.
Intrigued? Read on as Chris Cordner looks at 9 traditions which you may not have heard of.
1. Dame Dorothy's Dole
This 1974 photo shows pensioners from the Trafalgar Square Seaman's Homes being given 50 pence each in the traditional ceremony of handing out "Dame Dorothy's Dole".
It is a tradition dating back to 1699 following a bequest by Dame Dorothy Williamson upon her death to bequeath a yearly sum to charity. Photo: se
2. The Mackies Corner run
Every New Year’s Eve, runners ran the full length of Fawcett Street, starting from Mackie’s Corner and ending at the Gas Office corner, before the Town Hall Clock completed its 12 chimes.
The record was never broken but we do know that the tradition finally ended 50 years ago when the Town Hall Clock was removed. Photo: se
3. Beating the bounds
In 1996, these youngsters were pictured beating the bounds on Tunstall Hills. The ancient tradition involved beating local landmarks so that people had a memory of where the parish boundaries were, in the days when maps were rare. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. A penny before tree planting
Holley Park Primary School pupils planted a new hedge around the playing field in 2007. But before they did, they honoured the Victorian tradition of putting a new penny in the hole before planting the tree.
Here is Ewan Pinder with his penny and plant. Photo: PB