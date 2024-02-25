Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar looking for easy pickings got more than they bargained for in a Sunderland street.

They were chased by up to 30 pyjama-clad residents.

The have-a-go-heroes took to the streets in 1993 to flush out the would-be-thief who had hidden in a garden in Silksworth.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More The decade when Sunderland's East End Garths made way for new developments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 residents, some who were wearing nothing more than boxer shorts to hide their modesty, decided to hunt down the intruder.

Stiff resistance from these crime-beating residents of Silksworth - some armed with hairspray.

They were armed with broom handles, shovels and even a can of hairspray. Most of the residents had come out to look for the burglar.

Here they are in a photo from three decades ago.

No they were not going quackers

Let's have a look at the other wonderful stories which made the headlines that year.

Wearside office workers Marie Robson and Tracey Usher thought they were going quackers when they popped out for lunch and were met by five wayward ducklings and their mum in High Street West in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Newton celebrated his 80th birthday by boarding his milk float as usual to start his rounds - at 4am.

Fred Newton who celebrated his 80th birthday with a 4am milk round.

The lotta-bottle pensioner had been delivering milk since he followed in his father’s footsteps as a schoolboy.

Back then, milk was carried in a churn pushed round the streets. Then it was 3d a pint.

The dawn of the plastic refreshments

Sunderland had its first pub where you could pay for your beer with plastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashbrooke in Stannington Grove was testing pre-payment cashcards which could be bought at the bar.

John Hedley prepares to savour the Ashbrooke's best lager by paying by card. Here he is with landlady Cathy Redpath.

They could then be used to buy drinks and food and to play most amusement machines, including pool tables.

A personal letter from Her Majesty

Danielle Jones thought her dad was joking when he told her to get out of bed because she had a letter from the Queen.

She shouted back: “You’ll say anything to get me up in the morning.”

Danielle Jones and her letter from Buckingham Palace.

But it was true and here's how the story unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle was broken hearted when she missed the chance of meeting the Queen when she visited Sunderland that year.

A mix-up meant her letter arrived at the palace too late.

We want your 1993 memories

But the District Commissioner for Roker wrote to Her Majesty explaining what had happened.

Then the surprised six year old received a letter straight from the Queen.

Tell us about your memories of events in the Wearside and County Durham areas in 1993.