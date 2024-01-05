Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We love to queue in the UK - but this queue in Sunderland was something special 10 years ago this month.

The Lion King was coming to Wearside and hundreds of people waited patiently for tickets outside the Empire Theatre.

It was January 2014 when you braved a freezing January day to wait for your turn.

Tunes and doughnuts to keep you entertained

But there was plenty going on to keep you warm.

Tunes from The Lion King, which include Circle of Life, were played outside the Empire.

Fans were presented with goody bags, doughnuts and coffee as they braved the chilly temperatures.

Empire staff were handing out coffee and doughnuts to those queuing up for Lion King tickets.

The Echo was there to capture the atmosphere which began at 6am when the first punters arrived.

A two-hour wait for sales to begin

Box office sales started at 8am ahead of online and telephone sales at 10am for the Wearside leg of Britain’s biggest touring production.

The huge Disney show was due to play at the Sunderland Empire for seven weeks in the Autumn of 2014 on its first and only North East date on the tour.

A jovial atmosphere among the people queuing for tickets.

Beth Richardson, 22, from Silksworth was first in the queue and said at the time: “I’m going with my mam and two sisters.

Ann Duffy, Beth Richardson and Sandra Kavanagh were among the first to get their tickets and goody bags.

"We’ve seen the show in London and it’s amazing, so we were really excited when we found out it was coming to Sunderland."

23 trucks to bring the show to Sunderland

“I went for stalls seats because there’s a procession where the animals walk through the stalls, ” said the Houghall College student.

The Disney production was due to arrive in the city on 23 giant trucks, and was set to be the largest show of its kind to play at the High Street West venue.