Nine Sunderland treasures which have made their way to Beamish over the years

There's links to Gilbridge, Roker and Seaham

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:45 GMT

If it's a blast from Sunderland's past you're after, Beamish Museum is just the job.

We looked through the Echo archives and found all of these Wearside links to the museum.

A branch office of the Echo was opened there and the tourist attraction had a working tram from Fulwell when we paid a visit in 2003.

Have a look and reminisce on Sunderland's great history.

1. Echoes of Wearside

Signs of Sunderland and East Durham which have been seen at Beamish.

The opening of the Sunderland Echo branch office at Beamish in 1991.

2. Making headlines

The open air centre's 1913 garage display was renamed as the T Cowie Ltd, Motor Cycle Specialists, Motor Garage and Depot in 2001.

3. A tribute to Sir Tom

The restored number 16 Fulwell tram made a fine sight when we visited Beamish in 2003.

4. Fabulous from Fulwell

