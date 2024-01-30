Nine Sunderland treasures which have made their way to Beamish over the years

If it's a blast from Sunderland's past you're after, Beamish Museum is just the job.
We looked through the Echo archives and found all of these Wearside links to the museum.
A branch office of the Echo was opened there and the tourist attraction had a working tram from Fulwell when we paid a visit in 2003.
Have a look and reminisce on Sunderland's great history.
1. Echoes of Wearside
Signs of Sunderland and East Durham which have been seen at Beamish.
2. Making headlines
The opening of the Sunderland Echo branch office at Beamish in 1991.
3. A tribute to Sir Tom
The open air centre's 1913 garage display was renamed as the T Cowie Ltd, Motor Cycle Specialists, Motor Garage and Depot in 2001.
4. Fabulous from Fulwell
The restored number 16 Fulwell tram made a fine sight when we visited Beamish in 2003.