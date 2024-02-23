News you can trust since 1873
Nine lost Sunderland attractions, from Seaburn Zoo to Pallion Market

The 70s market which pulled in tens of thousands of bargain hunters

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT

We have been spoiled for choice for great attractions in Sunderland.

From Ocean Park at Seaburn to Lambton Lion Park and the shops of Palmers Arcade to Joplings and its quirky money, our city has a rich past.

But some of it is consigned to the history books, so here's an Echo reminder of some favourites.

Have a browse and then tell us what you miss most from Wearside's past.

We've got memories of markets, funfairs. a lion park and a very attractive staircase.

1. Roll up for these retro attractions

We've got memories of markets, funfairs. a lion park and a very attractive staircase.

2. Fairground attraction

Seaburn fairground was a pull for many a tourist and here it is getting ready for the 1948 summer season.

3. Plenty on offer at Palmers Arcade

Palmers Arcade. A shopping haven for lovers of knitting, toys, furniture and plenty more besides. This photo takes us back to November 1960.

4. A view from Binns

You were spoilt for choice for attractions at Binns. There was the tunnel between the stores on either side of the road, the restaurant and the spiral case, pictured in January 1963.

