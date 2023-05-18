News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Lambton Lion Park: The tourist sight where you met elephants, giraffes ...... and lions

You flocked there in your thousands and here is Lambton Lion Park once more on film.

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th May 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:14 BST

While lions were the main draw, it had camels, elephants, giraffes and more.

A pride of 40 lions

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Hon Isabella Lambton and Jimmy Chipperfield opened it in 1972 and people were soon turning up to see the pride of 40 lions.

Lambton Lion Park pictured in the 70s.Lambton Lion Park pictured in the 70s.
Lambton Lion Park pictured in the 70s.
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: 9 stars of the 60s who came to Sunderland

As you drove around the 200 acre site, it was not unusual to have these magnificent beasts approaching your car or bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Or you might be approached by an elephant as you parked up.

Saying farewell in 1980

The Hon Lady Isobella Lambton feeding the giraffes in 1972.The Hon Lady Isobella Lambton feeding the giraffes in 1972.
The Hon Lady Isobella Lambton feeding the giraffes in 1972.

And then there are the stories of the creatures which escaped, such as Jason the lion club who had a few hours of freedom in 1975.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lion park finally closed in 1980 as spiralling costs played a part, but there are still plenty of you out there with memories of it.

If you were among them, share your own recollections by emailing [email protected]

An inquisitive lion approaches a car in 1972.An inquisitive lion approaches a car in 1972.
An inquisitive lion approaches a car in 1972.
A busy day in 1974.A busy day in 1974.
A busy day in 1974.