Lambton Lion Park: The tourist sight where you met elephants, giraffes ...... and lions

While lions were the main draw, it had camels, elephants, giraffes and more.

A pride of 40 lions

The Hon Isabella Lambton and Jimmy Chipperfield opened it in 1972 and people were soon turning up to see the pride of 40 lions.

Lambton Lion Park pictured in the 70s.

As you drove around the 200 acre site, it was not unusual to have these magnificent beasts approaching your car or bus.

Saying farewell in 1980

The Hon Lady Isobella Lambton feeding the giraffes in 1972.

And then there are the stories of the creatures which escaped, such as Jason the lion club who had a few hours of freedom in 1975.

The lion park finally closed in 1980 as spiralling costs played a part, but there are still plenty of you out there with memories of it.

An inquisitive lion approaches a car in 1972.