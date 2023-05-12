It was quite the decade for celebrity appearances on Wearside.
From Laurie London to The Beatles and Marlene Dietrich to Margaret Lockwood, we welcomed them all to Sunderland.
Have a look at our star line-up and tell us if you have met a celebrity on their travels.
1. Laurie at the Empire
Laurie London was appearing at the Empire Theatre for a week in May 1960. Here he is with his dad. Photo: se
2. The excellent Emile Ford
Here's Emile Ford in Sunderland in January 1960. Photo: se
3. Frankie in Norfolk Street
Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans for new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street in 1961. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Coronation Street in Sunderland
Pat Pheonix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, opened March the tailors in June 1962. Photo: Sunderland Echo