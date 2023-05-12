News you can trust since 1873
Nine 1960s stars who came to Sunderland - Laurie London, The Beatles, Marlene Dietrich and Margaret Lockwood all got a Mackem welcome

It was quite the decade for celebrity appearances on Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th May 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:51 BST

From Laurie London to The Beatles and Marlene Dietrich to Margaret Lockwood, we welcomed them all to Sunderland.

Have a look at our star line-up and tell us if you have met a celebrity on their travels.

Laurie London was appearing at the Empire Theatre for a week in May 1960. Here he is with his dad.

1. Laurie at the Empire

Laurie London was appearing at the Empire Theatre for a week in May 1960. Here he is with his dad. Photo: se

Here's Emile Ford in Sunderland in January 1960.

2. The excellent Emile Ford

Here's Emile Ford in Sunderland in January 1960. Photo: se

Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans for new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street in 1961.

3. Frankie in Norfolk Street

Fifteen minutes before he was due to appear in stage show in Sunderland, singer Frankie Vaughan was studying plans for new boys clubs in Hetton Lyons and Chester le Street in 1961. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pat Pheonix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, opened March the tailors in June 1962.

4. Coronation Street in Sunderland

Pat Pheonix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, opened March the tailors in June 1962. Photo: Sunderland Echo

