What an important day for these children. Do any of these photos bring back special memories for you?
9 pictures from Sunderland little ones' first ever days at school in 2011

Eleven short years have passed since these Wearside children had their very first day at school.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:51 pm

From Fulwell Infants to Plains Farm, pupils in brand new uniforms stepped through the doors to a brand new world.

And as the new school year beckons for another intake of wide-eyed youngsters, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to find photos of new starters in 2011.

Have a look at these 9 photos which our photographers took at schools including St Benet’s, Valley Road, Grangetown and Barnes Infants.

1. Barnes Infants School

What a great line-up at Barnes Infants School. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Valley Road Primary School

These new starters looked like they were having a great time at Valley Road Primary School in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

3. Plains Farm Primary School

Teacher Louise Greenland and Nursery Nurse Lisa Walker with the smiling new starters at Plains Farm Primary. How many familiar faces can you spot?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Fulwell Infants School

Don't they look smart? It's the new starters at Fulwell Infants School in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

