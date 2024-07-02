Nine super pictures from St Anne's School in Sunderland after it won praise

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:50 BST

Here’s today’s line-up of retro lessons from a Sunderland classroom.

And this time, we have put St Anne’s RC Primary School in the picture.

There’s a science lesson from 1990, a visit to the dentist in 2005 and a design challenge in 2006.

Let’s not forget the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012 and the day when pupils picked up an award in the council chamber in 2013.

Open your pages for a trip back in time.

A line-up of 9 great scenes from St Anne's. We hope you spot someone you know.

1. Lessons in history

A line-up of 9 great scenes from St Anne's. We hope you spot someone you know. | se

Photo Sales
Time for a science lesson. Hard at work were Katerine Harding, Catherine Breeze, Lindsay Horrox and Clare Hardy in 1990.

2. Studying science in 1990

Time for a science lesson. Hard at work were Katerine Harding, Catherine Breeze, Lindsay Horrox and Clare Hardy in 1990. | se

Photo Sales
Reception class pupils learned all about the work of a dentist during a visit to Oasis in Hylton Road in 2005.

3. In the dentist's chair

Reception class pupils learned all about the work of a dentist during a visit to Oasis in Hylton Road in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
The pupils paid their own tribute to the victims of the 2005 tsunami and earthquake with a three minute silence.

4. Such a wonderful tribute

The pupils paid their own tribute to the victims of the 2005 tsunami and earthquake with a three minute silence. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.