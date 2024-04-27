11 fabulous photos from Sunderland's Ropery Walk Primary School from 2005 to 2016

A school where curling goes side by side with smoothies

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Apr 2024, 21:09 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 21:09 BST

What a tough task it was to come up with this photo gallery from Ropery Walk Primary School.

And that’s because the Sunderland Echo archives were filled with dozens more great images from the Seaham school.

It was a difficult job to narrow down the selection but here’s a great mix of football in 2005, curling in 2007, water drumming in 2008 and smoothie making in 2016.

On the timetable today are memories of smoothies, sparklers, water drums and curling.

1. Testing your Ropery Walk memories

We're banging the drum for these pupils who were preparing for a concert in July 2003.

2. Big band sounds in 2003

Pupils from schools including Ropery Walk had fun with sparklers at a science club held at Easington Community School in March 2005.

3. Sparkling in 2005

Sports Minister Richard Caborn tried out the new sports facilities at the school in September 2005.

4. A Government Minister on the ball

