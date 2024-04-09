Mud, glorious mud in nine Sunderland scenes from the past

It’s a pretty mud selection of archive scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:28 BST

Mud, mud, glorious mud. There’s nothing quite like for bringing back memories.

We dusted off this selection of Echo archive photos which have one thing in common - the people in the pictures were drenched in mud.

From the Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2005 to rugby players in action in 2014, it’s a gallery of gunge.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

1. It's a mudbath

Faces you might recognise - or maybe not judging by the amount of mud in these Echo retro photos.

Enjoying a mud bath at the Radio 1 Big Weekend. Was it really 19 years ago.

2. Slip sliding back to 2005

One more scene from the mud bath at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in 2005.

3. Muddy memories

A Red House team gets into the spirit of the first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event at Herrington Country Park.

4. A dive back to 2013

