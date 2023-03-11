News you can trust since 1873
A big weekend but were you there?

11 pictures from the day Radio 1 Big Weekend came to Sunderland in 2005, with Kasabian, Foo Fighters, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chemical Brothers landing in Herrington Country Park

Was it really 18 years ago? The Radio 1 Big Weekend came to Sunderland in May 2005 and here are 11 photos to remind you of the fun you had.

By Chris Cordner
48 minutes ago

You had top acts, huge crowds, and you even had a rainbow to make the day perfect.

But what are your memories of the event at Herrington Country Park? Were you pictured with friends and which acts did you enjoy the most?

Stars such as Kasabian, Foo Fighters, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chemical Brothers were there.

Were you? Have a look through these archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

The crowds were huge. Were you among them?

1. Enjoying the music

1. Enjoying the music

Photo: PB

What are your memories of a great 2005 event at Herrington?

2. Crowds galore

2. Crowds galore

Photo: PB

All smiles at the Big Weekend. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Wonderful times

3. Wonderful times

Photo: PB

These two look like they were having a great time at the Big Weekend. Recognise them?

4. A colourful memory

4. A colourful memory

Photo: PB

