11 pictures from the day Radio 1 Big Weekend came to Sunderland in 2005, with Kasabian, Foo Fighters, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chemical Brothers landing in Herrington Country Park
Was it really 18 years ago? The Radio 1 Big Weekend came to Sunderland in May 2005 and here are 11 photos to remind you of the fun you had.
By Chris Cordner
48 minutes ago
You had top acts, huge crowds, and you even had a rainbow to make the day perfect.
But what are your memories of the event at Herrington Country Park? Were you pictured with friends and which acts did you enjoy the most?
Stars such as Kasabian, Foo Fighters, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chemical Brothers were there.
Were you? Have a look through these archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3