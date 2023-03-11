Was it really 18 years ago? The Radio 1 Big Weekend came to Sunderland in May 2005 and here are 11 photos to remind you of the fun you had.

You had top acts, huge crowds, and you even had a rainbow to make the day perfect.

But what are your memories of the event at Herrington Country Park? Were you pictured with friends and which acts did you enjoy the most?

Stars such as Kasabian, Foo Fighters, KT Tunstall, Natalie Imbruglia, and Chemical Brothers were there.

Were you? Have a look through these archive photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Enjoying the music The crowds were huge. Were you among them? Photo: PB Photo Sales

2 . Crowds galore What are your memories of a great 2005 event at Herrington? Photo: PB Photo Sales

3 . Wonderful times All smiles at the Big Weekend. Does this bring back happy memories? Photo: PB Photo Sales

4 . A colourful memory These two look like they were having a great time at the Big Weekend. Recognise them? Photo: PB Photo Sales