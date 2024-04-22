Nine Sunderland circus scenes from over the years

Roll up, roll up for a bonanza of big top memories from Sunderland.
We’ve got juggling for you. We’ve got clowns and plate spinners.
Get ready for memories from Seaburn in 2014, Hylton Castle in 2008, and Herrington Country Park in 2007.
1. A top selection
Spin back in time for 9 great circus memories from Sunderland and East Durham.
2. Pictured in Penshaw
What could be better than a day of learning circus skills.
It happened at All Saints Hall in Penshaw in July 2003.
3. Cracking times at Camden Square School
Plate spinning, juggling and plenty more besides. All these skills were learned by pupils at Camden Square School in Seaham in March 2007.
4. Juggling with a 2007 memory
Circus skills, Morse Code and a climbing wall were all among the activities that the 2,000 Scouts could enjoy at a camp in Herrington Country Park in 2007.
