Nine Sunderland circus scenes from over the years

Juggling, clowns and plate spinning included

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:12 BST

Roll up, roll up for a bonanza of big top memories from Sunderland.

We’ve got juggling for you. We’ve got clowns and plate spinners.

Get ready for memories from Seaburn in 2014, Hylton Castle in 2008, and Herrington Country Park in 2007.

It’s all around World Circus Day on April 20. Enjoy this selection of Echo archive photos.

Spin back in time for 9 great circus memories from Sunderland and East Durham.

1. A top selection

What could be better than a day of learning circus skills. It happened at All Saints Hall in Penshaw in July 2003.

2. Pictured in Penshaw

Plate spinning, juggling and plenty more besides. All these skills were learned by pupils at Camden Square School in Seaham in March 2007.

3. Cracking times at Camden Square School

Circus skills, Morse Code and a climbing wall were all among the activities that the 2,000 Scouts could enjoy at a camp in Herrington Country Park in 2007.

4. Juggling with a 2007 memory

