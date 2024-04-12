We are banking on you to browse through these retro photos of Barclays staff.
These 11 Echo archive photos are just a selection of the pictures in our archives - each showing the great community work the bank’s staff has done over the years.
1 / 4
They’ve raised money for Grace House and other great causes
We are banking on you to browse through these retro photos of Barclays staff.
These 11 Echo archive photos are just a selection of the pictures in our archives - each showing the great community work the bank’s staff has done over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.