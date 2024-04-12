11 flashback photos of Barclays Bank staff in Sunderland and East Durham

They’ve raised money for Grace House and other great causes

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST

We are banking on you to browse through these retro photos of Barclays staff.

These 11 Echo archive photos are just a selection of the pictures in our archives - each showing the great community work the bank’s staff has done over the years.

Have a look as we head back to scenes from 2005 to 2014.

An anonymous donor left £640 in notes at Barclays Bank 19 years ago, with instructions that it was to go to Grace House. Here are Karen MacLennan from Grace House with bank staff Susan Hughes and Natasha Ferry.

An anonymous donor left £640 in notes at Barclays Bank 19 years ago, with instructions that it was to go to Grace House. Here are Karen MacLennan from Grace House with bank staff Susan Hughes and Natasha Ferry.

Bank staff donated sports kit to Houghton Kepier School all the way back in 2005.

Bank staff donated sports kit to Houghton Kepier School all the way back in 2005.

The Fawcett Street branch got a refurbishment in 2006 and was reopened by Coun Bryn Siddaway, right. He was pictured chatting to branch manager Raynor Burdon, area director Ian Blacklock and regional director Mike Kneafsey.

The Fawcett Street branch got a refurbishment in 2006 and was reopened by Coun Bryn Siddaway, right. He was pictured chatting to branch manager Raynor Burdon, area director Ian Blacklock and regional director Mike Kneafsey.

