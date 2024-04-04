Nine great photos of Sunderland people who spoke up about cars from 2007 to 2009

You spoke on smoking in cars, taxes and the electric car planned by Nissan

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:36 BST

Settle in for a drive back in time in Sunderland.

We are catching up with 9 people who had their say on car-related news in 2007 and 2009.

Some had opinions on smoking in cars. Others chatted about new car taxes based on emissions.

And others had a view about the new electric vehicle planned by Nissan.

Here are those people once more in a series of Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Wearside people having their say on cars. Maybe you recognise some of them.

1. Gearing up for memories

Wearside people having their say on cars. Maybe you recognise some of them.

Photo Sales
These two took time to share their thoughts on smoking in cars. They spoke to the Echo in 2007.

2. Lighting up the past

These two took time to share their thoughts on smoking in cars. They spoke to the Echo in 2007.

Photo Sales
We shared a conversation about smoking in cars with this Echo follower 17 years ago.

3. A 2007 reminder

We shared a conversation about smoking in cars with this Echo follower 17 years ago.

Photo Sales
The day we shared news of the new electric car being built at Nissan - and this happy reader was happy to give an opinion.

4. Going electric in 2009

The day we shared news of the new electric car being built at Nissan - and this happy reader was happy to give an opinion.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleCarsSunderlandNostalgiaSmokingSunderland Echo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.