Sunderland's Nissan factory is ending production of the second generation of its all-electric Leaf as it gears up to begin building three new cars - including the model's own replacement.

The Japanese giant first announced plans to build a new electric crossover at the plant in July 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Wearside for the launch of the company's EV36Zero initiative, which also included the creation of a new battery plant and microgrid to provide emission-free electricity to the factory and its neighbouring suppliers.

In November 2023, it was the turn of Mr Johnson's successor Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to visit Sunderland and announce plans to build another two new electric cars at the plant, as well as a third battery factory.

The company will manufacture new versions of the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf, based on its Hyper Urban, Hyper Punk and Chill-Out concept cars, in Sunderland.

A Nissan spokesperson said: “After 13 years of great success, the current generation of Nissan Leaf, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle, is approaching the end of its life cycle in Europe.

"Depending on the market’s inventory, European customers will be able to place their orders until vehicle stocks run out.

“Nissan has already announced a new line-up of 100% electric vehicles for the European market to be produced in Sunderland plant as part of our commitment to sustainability and electrification.”

The Echo understands production of the current Leaf will end this week.

The first Leaf entered production at Sunderland in 2013

The Leaf, the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle (EV), was launched in Japan in 2010 and went into production at Nissan's Sunderland plant three years later.

Since then, the factory has produced more than 280,000 of the Leaf, with global sales topping 650,000.