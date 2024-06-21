11 opening night pictures of audience members at Sunderland Empire shows from 2004 to 2012

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:06 BST

There are few more exhilarating experiences than opening night at a live show.

The Empire Theatre in Sunderland has hosted some wonderful occasions and we have memories of them from 2004 to 2012.

But this isn’t a look at the stage stars. We are concentrating on the very people who went along to watch it all. The audience.

Here they are having a great time at Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Miss Saigon, Starlight Express, The Producers and White Christmas.

Cue the Echo archive memories.

11 great scenes from the Empire., But it's the fans we got in the picture in photos from 2004 to 2010.

1. Curtain up. It's time for memories

Friends having fun at the spectacular opening night of Starlight Express in 2003.

2. Express memories

Starlight Express was on the bill when these fans posed for a photo 21 years ago.

3. Sparkling times in 2003

Ready for a night of fun at Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in December 2005.

4. Truly scrumptious memories

