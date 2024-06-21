The Empire Theatre in Sunderland has hosted some wonderful occasions and we have memories of them from 2004 to 2012.

But this isn’t a look at the stage stars. We are concentrating on the very people who went along to watch it all. The audience.

Here they are having a great time at Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Miss Saigon, Starlight Express, The Producers and White Christmas.

Cue the Echo archive memories.

1 . Curtain up. It's time for memories 11 great scenes from the Empire., But it's the fans we got in the picture in photos from 2004 to 2010. | se Photo Sales

2 . Express memories Friends having fun at the spectacular opening night of Starlight Express in 2003. | se Photo Sales

3 . Sparkling times in 2003 Starlight Express was on the bill when these fans posed for a photo 21 years ago. | se Photo Sales

4 . Truly scrumptious memories Ready for a night of fun at Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in December 2005. | se Photo Sales